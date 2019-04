Irán možno prepustí Britku väznenú za údajný pokus o zvrhnutie vlády

This undated photo made available by the Free Nazanin Campaign, shows Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. Iran's state-run news agency reported Wednesday, June 15, 2006 that Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a Iranian-British woman held there, faces charges accusing her of trying to cause the “soft toppling” of the Islamic Republic's government. The IRNA report marked the first official acknowledgment of the detention of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency. (Free Nazanin Campaign via AP)

Foto: TASR