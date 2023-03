Laureáta Nobelovej ceny mieru Biaľackého odsúdili na desať rokov väzenia

✊On the eve of the verdict in the Viasna case, the signatory organisations reiterate their calls to release the human rights defenders - Ales Bialiatski, Valiantsin Stefanovic and Uladzimir Labkovich - and drop all charges against them.

