Najmenej hodín za týždeň odpracujú Holanďania, Rakúšania a Nemci. Prečo sú Slováci nad priemerom v rámci EÚ?

How many hours per week do people in the EU work?



In 2023, people worked an average of 36.1 hours per week in their main job.



Longest in:

??Greece (39.8)

??Romania (39.5)



Shortest:

??The Netherlands (32.2)

??Austria (33.6)



What about your country?