V Baškirsku vypukli nepokoje, silnejú tam výzvy na návrat z vojny, neplatenie daní aj bojkotovanie Putina (video)

Atmosphere In #Baymak, #Bashkortostan republic of #ruSSia, where protesters demand the release of the #Bashkir activist Alsynov who was sentenced to 4 years.

There are calls to the Bashkortostan fighters in #Ukraine to return and defend own land. #UkraineRussiaWar #UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/ooVQeEd9u8