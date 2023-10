Rusi zaútočili raketou Iskander na mesto Kosťantynivka, gubernátor Doneckej oblasti vyzýva obyvateľov na odchod (foto)

⬆️Oct 8 ????????#Russians fired #Kostiantynivka #Ukraine OTRK Iskander cruise missile. 10 apartment buildings,19 private households,a car,a boiler room, a gas pipeline and an electricity line were damaged.

4 peole inc a girl(9)injured

Russia

